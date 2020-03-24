With the physical campus at UGA effectively closed for the remainder of the semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and with isolating precautions being undertaken across the state as a result of the virus, pleasant activities may seem to be out of reach. During a time like this, it might seem easy to fall into a gloomy mood.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of “feel-good” films that could help bring some cheer to your week as we all continue to engage in social distancing.
Guardians of the Galaxy
Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper, this sci-fi action comedy brings heart to its humor. Through its oddball cast of characters (including a talking alien tree and a gun-loving raccoon), it explores themes of family, friendship and learning to move on from tragedy. It’s a surprisingly emotional movie that seamlessly blends the serious with the ridiculous.
There is also plenty of creative action and dialogue on top of that — it’s still a goofy space adventure about a band of space outlaws trying to keep a cosmic stone out of the hands of a warlord. If you’re looking for comic book fun with an emotional center, this film might be for you.
“Guardians of The Galaxy” is available online on Disney+, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu.
The Princess Bride
In times like these, you might find solace in a classic fantasy. “The Princess Bride” has all the elements of such a story: a princess, a dashing rogue, a dastardly villain, a vengeful duelist, giants and a miracle man.
Framed as a storybook read by a grandfather to his sick grandson, the plot is presented with an unspoken self-awareness. The characters are grand but maintain a subtle wit about themselves and their circumstances. The narrative takes surprising turns and sometimes in a way that the source material could never do.
If you’re a fan of fantasy and romance — or even if you aren’t — “The Princess Bride” has plenty to offer.
“The Princess Bride” can be found online on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and Philo.
The Disaster Artist
Some of the most inspirational stories come from moments of complete, almost incomprehensible failure. “The Disaster Artist” is a film about such a failure. It centers on the true story of actor Greg Sestero and the enigmatic film director Tommy Wiseau, as they decide to beat the Hollywood system and make a film by their own power.
It’s a movie that shows both the value of perseverance and the folly of ego. These characters go through plenty of hardship and more than a few times because of their own poor choices. It’s funny and sometimes heartbreakingly frustrating to witness. The ending, however, is incredibly sweet and features a surprisingly poignant lesson about finding the silver lining in a bad situation.
If you’re up for a truly bizarre, yet endearing true story (and you don’t mind a few uncomfortable moments) then you may find “The Disaster Artist” to be perfect for you.
“The Disaster Artist” is now online on Vudu, YouTube, Google Play and Amazon Prime.
Spirited Away
Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” follows a 10-year old girl, Chihiro Ogino, who accidentally wanders with her parents into the world of Kami, the spirits of Japanese Shinto lore. After getting separated from her parents, Chihiro must survive by working under a grouchy witch and Chihiro must find a way to escape before she forgets who she used to be.
It’s a story that completely immerses you in a world of pure emotionality and fairy tale logic. These emotions are only amplified by the absolutely stunning visuals of the movie, artfully animated by Studio Ghibli.
If you want something grand, charming and downright beautiful, “Spirited Away” may be just the film to bring magic into your day.
“Spirited Away” is available online on YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime and Vudu.
Ratatouille
Of course, there can’t be a “feel-good” movie list without Pixar. You could watch any of their movies and feel great by the end and for that reason, you may be wondering why “Ratatouille” was singled out from that impressive list of candidates.
“Ratatouille” stands out not only because of its charming visuals and Parisian atmosphere but also because of its message. This story of a rat trying to become a chef is fundamentally about following your passions in the face of adversity. It’s about being true to yourself, even if it may be considered unwise, unorthodox or unremarkable. The ending monologue from one of the major antagonists summarizes this beautifully and you might find yourself still hearing his words whenever you find yourself discouraged.
If you haven’t already (or even if you have), give “Ratatouille” a watch if you’re looking for a straightforward, quality animated film with an inspirational message.
“Ratatouille” is available online on YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Prime and Disney+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.