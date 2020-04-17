Jeremy Klawsky, the Georgia football video coordinator, was released from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Thursday after a six-week battle with COVID-19.
A “Hero’s Walk” was organized as Klawsky was leaving the hospital with staff members lining the hallways, bidding farewell and congratulating Klawsky for his recovery.
UGA Athletic Association staff members participated by waiting outside and cheering for Klawsky as he made his exit. Notable Georgia staff members like head football coach Kirby Smart, athletic director Greg McGarity and senior athletic director Ron Courson were a part of the gathering.
