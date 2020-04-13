The COVID-19 outbreak has put countless spring and summer sports events on hold. Most notably, Georgia football’s G-Day was supposed to take place on April 18.
In its place, the Bulldogs have planned for a virtual G-Day program which consists of a rebroadcast of the 2019 matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia. As part of the online festivities, head coach Kirby Smart will tweet during the game to give some commentary.
Also, a Facebook live broadcast will take place with the normal Georgia radio crew of Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and Chuck Dowdle.
Despite the cancellation of Georgia football’s spring plans, the Bulldogs are still set to start the 2020-21 college football season against Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 7.
