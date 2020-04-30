At 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Georgia’s shelter-in-place order will expire.
Gov. Brian Kemp did not extend the shelter-in-place order, which first went into effect at 6 p.m. on April 3. He extended the public health state of emergency to June 12. Social distancing and sanitation guidelines for businesses will be in effect until May 13, Kemp said.
Bars and nightclubs, amusement parks, live performance venues and public swimming pools will remain closed.
Kemp extended the shelter-in-place order for the elderly and medically fragile until June 12. This includes people 65 and older or people with pre-existing illnesses.
Certain businesses in Georgia were allowed to begin reopening with limited services on April 24 and April 27, including gyms and dine-in restaurants.
There are 26,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.