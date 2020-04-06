Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia’s three ultimate frisbee teams had to end their seasons early. The teams last competed at the Mash-Up tournament in Martinsville, Virginia. There, Georgia went head-to-head against Kentucky, Towson, North Carolina State, Haverford and Fredonia.
Tournaments typically take place on Saturday and Sunday, beginning with four to 13 games on Saturday during pool play before being placed in a bracket. Jared Bennett, president for all three of Georgia’s ultimate frisbee teams, said that once placed in the bracket, the teams will compete in three to 15 games on Sunday.
The NCAA Council announced on March 30 to allow spring-sport athletes another year of eligibility due to the abrupt cancellation of all sports because of COVID-19. However, the Council’s decision doesn’t involve club athletes. Players on Georgia’s club ultimate frisbee teams are forced to deal with one less year of competition.
“I especially feel bad for the soon-to-be graduates because I’ve gotten the opportunity to see how hard they’ve been working to do everything they can to bring a national championship back to Athens,” junior Ryan Hill said. “These are unprecedented times, and everyone is just trying to do their part to limit the impact this virus has on the world.”
Freshman Stephen Liu was disappointed when the season was cut short because they were only able to participate in two sanctioned tournaments this season. During a typical year, the teams participate in two unsanctioned tournaments in the fall in preparation for the spring. The spring consists of an average of four to five sanctioned tournaments.
Georgia’s three teams were preparing for the season, on and off the field. Stephen Liu goes to the gym at least three times a week, along with his other teammates on the B-team. The three teams practice separately, each practicing on average 2-3 times per week. The A-team spends the start of its practices warming up and stretching before running drills. After an hour of drills, the team spends the remainder of the practice scrimmaging.
The ultimate frisbee team hosts tryouts during the Fall. Every year, around 100 athletes compete for a spot on one of Georgia’s three ultimate frisbee teams. The tryouts, conducted for two days, are composed of both skills tests and live gameplay. Every athlete who participates in the tryouts is automatically guaranteed a spot on the C-team.
“Both teams have a lot of returning talent, and hopefully a good class of new players coming up from high school will make us even better,” Bennett said. “Should be a fun year.”
The ultimate frisbee teams have spent numerous hours practicing and traveling to tournaments together. Now with school, practices and tournaments suspended, many of the athletes look back on their favorite aspects of being a part of the ultimate frisbee team.
“We have all sorts of traditions, inside jokes and we’ve made some very deep connections,” president of the B-team Nico Leis said. Leis has participated in the ultimate frisbee teams since his first week of freshman year at UGA.
“I will miss the companionship and the happy-go-lucky friendliness of the team,” B-team co-captain Ted Moeller said. “I know the seniors will be missed, but I think the team will be in good hands in the future.”
