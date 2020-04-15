Like other organizations around the world, the University of Georgia is facing an unprecedented challenge. Although highly complex, this challenge can be reduced to one simple but powerful question: How do we carry on our mission in the face of a global pandemic? “How” is the operative word.
The natural response to this question invokes the operational mechanics of our university. How do we teach and learn when our classrooms move from campus to the cloud? How do we conduct research and scholarship when most of our laboratories and libraries are closed? How do we serve the citizens of the state when social interaction is so limited? Our faculty, staff and students are wrestling with these difficult questions of “how” every day, and I could not be prouder of their tireless efforts to continue the important academic work of our institution during this crisis.
There is, perhaps, another way to think about “how,” a way that connects more to our values as a campus community. How do we carry on our mission during this challenging time? We do it together. We do it united by our collective determination, by our resilience, compassion and courage. The “how” in this case is not about what we do but rather who we are, and this is the “how” that really matters right now.
I have been energized by the daily stories of UGA faculty, staff and students applying their talents and expertise to address needs in our local community, state and nation. Our researchers are developing and testing new vaccines and immunotherapies to combat the novel coronavirus and leveraging data science to better understand its spread and transmission. Staff and students are producing medical face shields for local practitioners facing a shortage of protective equipment. The Campus Kitchen at UGA is delivering prepared meals and groceries to food-insecure families in Athens.
These are but a few of many examples I could list. Not even a global pandemic can stifle our university’s desire to lead and to serve others. Consider that point for just a moment. At a time when the headlines are dominated by so much loss, suffering and devastation, we need stories of hope, inspiration and triumph. UGA faculty, staff and students are writing those stories with their actions each and every day of the pandemic, and those stories are providing encouragement and motivation not only to the people who make up our campus community but also to people all over the state and around the world. When the virus finally passes and our university begins to resume normal operations, that is the part of this experience I hope we never forget: how we matched great adversity with even greater unity.
I wish I had a crystal ball, but I don’t. I don’t know when the crisis will end. What I do know is that we have more obstacles ahead and more difficult decisions to make before we arrive on the other side of the pandemic. So how do we carry on our mission during these uncertain times? Together. We take it one day at a time, keeping in focus our mission-centered core values. We are in this crisis together, and we will emerge together, even more united.
