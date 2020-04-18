Dear professors,
As our classes have transitioned from in person to online, there is something important you must understand. With a change in environment comes a change in learning, interacting and engaging. While I know this transition has not been easy for you, and I’m grateful for all the work you are doing to make this process as smooth as possible, I think it’s necessary for me to share my own perspective.
I am writing this from my house, and by my house I mean my parent’s house, the home I once occupied and thus will also forever be known as mine. I am here due to a worldwide pandemic, not by choice. My home office fluctuates between a bedroom, kitchen table and front porch, all of which are within earshot of other individuals.
In the space I now occupy, I am not the student but rather the daughter, sister and friend. This version of me does not talk about theory, discuss feminist ideology or describe and break down dominant discourses circulating within society. This version of me is funny, lighthearted and doesn’t engage in conversations that might push back at the conservative ideology of the other individuals in the household.
So, when I do not respond to your questions or engage in the conversation during our weekly video conferences, I need you to understand why. With the change in environment comes a change in persona. It is not possible for me to be the same student in this space. My learning environment has changed, and thus my level of engagement will also change.
In the classroom there is a safety net that allows me to ask questions, dig deeper and discuss my ideas. In my current space there is no safety net, only judgment and confusion around the topics being discussed. Being in school has transformed my ways of being and thinking. Currently, the change in my environment has brought an alert awareness to this transformation. This awareness forces me to hold back. In this environment, I must pick up the pieces I let go of in the world of academia, put them back in place and continue to be the girl my family knows and loves.
I ask that you be understanding of this change in demeanor. That you will not take my lack of participation as a sign of laziness or disengagement. I am trying as best as I can to continue navigating through two worlds: academia and home life. Something that has become drastically more challenging in a pandemic where these two worlds have now crashed into each other.
All the best,
Your dedicated student
