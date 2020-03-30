The NCAA Division I Council voted on Monday afternoon on whether spring and winter student-athletes would be granted an extra year of eligibility as a result of the cancellations brought on by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Council came to the conclusion on Monday evening to approve a blanket waiver that allows spring-sport athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility, according to an NCAA press release.
Consequently, each school can act on its own accord to offer spring-sport athletes less or the equal amount of aid received this year.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn said in the NCAA’s press release. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
Winter-sports athletes will not be granted an extra year of eligibility, as all or most of their regular seasons were completed at the time of the cancellations.
Additionally, baseball roster limits were increased as it is the only spring sport with a limit. Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin favors the NCAA's decision but believes more questions still remain.
“I am pleased that the schools have been allowed to grant [spring] student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility," Stricklin said. "However, we still need to get some clarity on how the 35-man roster and 11.7 scholarship rules apply as baseball is the only spring sport with such a limit."
