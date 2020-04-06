As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, Georgia delayed its presidential primary. Although the presidential primary was originally going to be held on March 24, it will now be held on May 19 along with elections for local and state offices.
It’s not ideal, but the Georgia government has made the best of a bad situation. The steps government officials have taken will keep Georgians safe and should help to avoid a depressed turnout.
First, we shouldn’t take for granted the decision to delay the primary. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reached across the aisle to the Democratic Party of Georgia to move the primary. It was necessary to stop a large crowd of people from gathering at precincts and to ensure everyone felt comfortable voting. A side benefit is that down-ballot races may see improved turnout when paired with the presidential primaries.
Being able to reach a bipartisan deal was by no means a guarantee. Wisconsin, for example, plans to go on with its presidential primary election tomorrow. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican legislature could not reach a deal, and the results could be disastrous. The state is struggling with a massive influx of absentee ballots it may not be prepared to handle, and a shortage of poll workers has forced the state to close polling locations. Thankfully, Georgia should avoid most of these problems.
Second, the Secretary of State is sending absentee ballot request forms to Georgia’s 6.9 million voters. This is also a smart move. With any luck, it will prevent crowded precincts that would allow the novel coronavirus to spread quickly.
Admittedly, I am concerned this initiative may not work. I’ve always avoided voting by mail, preferring the more traditional feeling of going to a polling place to cast a ballot, and I doubt I’m alone. Georgia doesn’t have a strong vote-by-mail tradition. According to the Secretary of State, only 5% of Georgia voters voted by mail in the 2016 and 2018 November elections. As a result, Georgia voters may find the vote-by-mail process confusing. Still, the government’s promotion of vote-by-mail could reduce any confusion.
Thankfully, the state government is also taking steps to make sure voting in-person is as safe as possible. Eliminating in-person voting could disproportionately hurt certain groups, so it’s important to protect Georgians’ ability to go to a precinct safely.
To do this, the state will provide extra cleaning supplies to polling places, and poll workers will instruct voters to maintain a safe distance from one another. Additionally, the government will hire younger poll workers, who are at less risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19 than older poll workers.
Even in a pandemic, we must have the ability to vote. A depression in turnout may be unavoidable given the situation, but Georgia’s government has made smart decisions to minimize the effects of COVID-19.
