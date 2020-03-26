A sign voicing the uncertainty of business operations hangs in the window of Vape Dynamics in downtown Athens, Georgia on Sunday, March 22, 2020. On Thursday, March 19, the Athens-Clarke County government passed mandatory "shelter-in-place" laws that forced the closure of "non-essential" businesses and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips outside their homes, limit gatherings to 10 people, and maintain six feet of distance between others. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)