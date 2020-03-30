On Wednesday, March, 18, 2020, in Athens, Georgia, The University of Georgia's campus is barren. On a mid-week afternoon day, the week after UGA's spring break, the campus should be filled with students, professors, and campus activity. But amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, and the cancellation of classes for the rest of the semester, the entire campus is left with an eerie emptiness. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger/shy41872@uga.edu)