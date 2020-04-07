A society mindful of its health is a good thing, but the dangerous aspect of COVID-19 has instilled anxiety in people around the globe. For the elderly and the “medically fragile,” a category that includes those living in a long-term care facility and the immunocompromised — a wide-ranging group of people who are, for one reason or another, living with weakened immune systems — that anxiety could be more akin to mortal terror because frankly, we aren’t doing enough to help.
On April 2, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a statewide shelter-in-place order in effect from 6 p.m. April 3 until 11:59 p.m. April 13. The mandate requires everyone to remain home and practice social distancing, with some exceptions for certain activities such as getting necessary supplies or seeking medical help.
One major exception is “engaging in outdoor exercise activities so long as a minimum distance of six feet is maintained during such activities between all persons who are not occupants of the same household or residence,” which, for Tybee Island, means reopening beaches. The mayor of Tybee Island doesn’t agree with this provision of the new mandate due to the risks involved in public interaction, but that hasn’t stopped a few people from visiting. Kemp’s concession to people who want to live their lives neglects the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the disproportionate risk posed to the medically fragile.
In addition, many of these people rely on prescription medications to function in daily life, but with such a widespread disruption of the norm, there is a difficulty in securing the help they need due to refill restrictions and medication shortages due to excessive stockpiling.
While plenty of health insurance providers have adjusted their policies to give members better access to COVID-19 testing and more prescription refills, the government is another story. Public response to the Trump administration’s shifting attitudes and actions toward the pandemic has been mixed. Criticisms of President Donald Trump’s decisions about health care, the lack of stimulus aid for millions of Americans and the promotion of an unapproved coronavirus cure shows why we need government action akin to that of South Korea or Germany.
The fallout of these compounding changes in the U.S. is dire. Our country’s number of confirmed cases tops global numbers. At both a federal and state level, we may be hurting ourselves more than we are helping ourselves.
As we’re increasingly finding, the definition of susceptible people has become clearer and includes a wide range of demographics. Anyone of any age who is already at higher risk can now lie awake at night with the existential terror of a severe germaphobe, knowing that this virus does not discriminate, and like all viral infections, is without mercy.
As the Trump administration and our own state government face critical scrutiny, it has become apparent that individual responsibility is now central to our survival. Whether we want to live our lives or need to secure toilet paper, we all run the risk of sickness. For the medically fragile, that risk only grows disproportionately higher, so until we finally reach a solution, we must be proactive in taking the extra precautionary steps.
