On Saturday, April 27, 2019, downtown Athens, Georgia was alight with the sounds of a large, cheering audience and the clicking of hundreds of bicycle gears as the 40th annual Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium tore through the city. One year later on Friday, April 25, 2020, Athens stood silent and empty. The annual Twilight race was one of the many local Athens events that were either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, with Twilight being pushed back until September 18. The Red & Black photo desk took a look back at the event from previous years, and compared the photos to what Athens looks like while facing social isolation. Drag the slider to see the comparison.
In 2019, BMX athlete Juan Fernandez, 25, flips through the air in front of the Athens-Clarke County City Hall. (Photo/Gabriella Audi) Today, the skies are devoid of flying BMX bikers and the cheers of the audience. (Photo/Caroline Barnes)
A man and child watch as cyclists rip down E Washington St. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Photo/Gabriella Audi). Friday, April 25, 2020, only cars pass down the street. (Photo/Caroline Barnes)
Cyclists in the Men's Pro AOC Twilight Criterium division compete in the 2015 Twilight Festival in Athens, Georgia on April 25, 2015. (Photo/Mercedes E. Bleth) Five years later, the corner sits empty with no fans, no barricades and no cyclists. (Photo/Caroline Barnes)
Cyclists round the corner onto E Washington St. and pass by the Hilton Garden Inn during the 2019 Twilight race. The streets in front of the hotel now stand largely empty and silent. (Photos/Caroline Barnes)
A Twilight-themed sign sits outside Cheeky Peach in downtown Athens on Saturday, April 26, 2019. The storefront now sits on a quiet street, facing the same closures as countless other Athens businesses due to the virus. (Photos/Caroline Barnes)
In 2019, cyclists speed past the audience gathered in front of the Georgia Theatre, whose marquee was still filled with acts set to perform. (Photo/Gabriella Audi) Now, the marquee of the famous music venue shows a message of hope to the people of Athens, all shows either moved or canceled. (Photo/Caroline Barnes)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.