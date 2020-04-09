Ten patients at PruittHealth-Grandview in Athens who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 have died, PruittHealth’s communications department said in a statement Thursday.
“We are saddened to share that 10 patients of PruittHealth-Grandview who previously tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 have passed away in the past few weeks,” the statement said.
A presumptive positive test result is when a patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at a local or state level but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not confirmed the result, according to CDC reporting guidelines from April 1.
The facility is operating at an “Alert Code Red status,” has implemented more frequent cleaning and has been screening staff and patients daily. Communal activities have been postponed, and visitations and new admissions have ceased, according to the statement. Staff has been restricted to essential personnel.
PruittHealth owner and CEO Neil Pruitt told WSB-TV Wednesday that the National Guard is helping to sanitize the facility. Pruitt said there are seven positive cases in the facility, and the patients are being separated from the healthy population.
The cause of death of the Grandview residents has not yet been confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health, according to the PruittHealth statement. However, the CDC’s guidelines state presumptive positive results should be coded as “confirmed.”
WSB-TV first reported the deaths Tuesday after receiving a tip from a Grandview nurse who said she was fired, although PruittHealth denied terminating her.
The Winston Drive facility is the only long-term care facility in Athens to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 as reported by the DPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.