Appalachian singer and songwriter Pierce Edens has begun to livestream performances on Facebook Live every day at 4 p.m. Calling them “Porch Pickins,” Edens will host the daily livestreams until April 20. Though from Asheville, North Carolina, the musician is no stranger to the music scene in Athens, having most recently performed at Athens' Wildwood Revival in 2018.
The Red & Black spoke with Edens about how he has adapted to the COVID-19 outbreak and what advice he may have for those in Athens currently affected by it.
The Red & Black: How has the COVID-19 outbreak affected you as a musician?
Pierce Edens: It’s definitely been a moment for reflection. To refocus. Because, for a good long while I’ve been sort of road-running and sort of keeping the gears engaged in that direction, you know, just getting it out there, and that came to a screeching halt. So, it’s been a moment to disengage from marketing the music or anything like that and get back to grassroots and just sit back on the porch and think about things like I used to do way back in the beginning.
R&B: Now, you’ve gone on Facebook Live and you’ve begun to perform songs daily for the public. What inspired you to do these online performances?
PE: It was really just organic. The first couple of days there was just sort of thinking about what to do. So, I just found myself wanting to play because that’s all I’ve been doing for the last however many years, and so it was really just me kind of entertaining myself than trying to put it to the public. It just worked out that way.
R&B: How have you been able to support yourself as a performer in the midst of this epidemic?
PE: Putting the tip jar on Facebook only gives me a small trickle of cash coming in. You know, it’s really just kind of figuring it out. There’s been MusiCares, they’ve shown up with grants to support music makers and creators. And a number of other grant-based revenue streams have sort of opened up in the wake of the crisis, and so I’ve got applications out for all that. But it is still a daily quandary. You just sort of take it a day at a time, a week at a time, and just watch the news come in and try to adjust to it as you can.
R&B: What would you say is the biggest challenge that comes from doing “Porch Pickin’s?”
PE: The “Porch Pickin’s” is a privilege. There is very little challenge to it at all. I keep it pretty lo-fi and pretty short, because I know everybody’s busy. We’re all just figuring it out right now. It’s just meant to be a quick and easy boost for everybody, myself included in a just a “take a break, have fun” sort of sense. So I sort of immediately reinvested in how to make it happen quickly, how to make it sound good, but it’s pretty basic, pretty easy, and just sort of fun.
R&B: What has the response been like to these performances?
Edens: It’s been awesome. You know, since there is no real socializing available to us anymore in the near future. It’s really just sort of filled the need. It’s not the same as meeting real actual people, shaking hands, giving hugs, that’s a gone thing but this does sort of scratch that itch a little bit. So it’s been great to see people showing up again and again and making it part of the day or just tuning in once or twice and scrolling on. It’s just been a real pleasure.
R&B: Now, our paper is primarily based in Athens. Athens has a notable music community, we have quite a few musicians beginning their journey here and they’re now unable to perform because of this outbreak. What advice would you give to these performers during this trying time?
PE: I don’t know. I’m not an expert myself. This is a unique moment in history. The entire world is all concerned about the same thing. We’re all looking to accomplish the same sort of things and so pause and take note of that. And stay healthy so we can sing about it on the other side.
