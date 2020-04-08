For Georgia fans, the rescheduling and reshuffling of sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic has already caused some strife. Georgia men’s basketball had its SEC tournament cut short, and Georgia’s spring-sport teams, several of which were in the middle of strong seasons, were canceled before entering the most important stretches of their seasons.
Now with seasons in flux, some rescheduled dates have created some interesting two-a-days for sports fans, especially Georgia football fans.
The Masters and Tennessee vs. Georgia
The Masters Tournament held in Augusta is a spring tradition that brings tens of thousands of golf fans to Georgia. The tournament and its weekly festivities were postponed until Nov. 9-15, according to an official statement by Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.
If fans want something other than golf to focus on, they won’t be able to rely on the iconic spring blooms of Augusta National to carry the day. However, they will be able to turn to Georgia and Tennessee playing in Sanford Stadium. The game, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 14, would fall on the Saturday of The Masters. The television schedule may be different from a normal SEC Saturday, as CBS has the broadcast rights to the SEC game of the week and The Masters.
On Twitter, some users imagined the possibility of Verne Lundquist calling both events. ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit seemed ready to capitalize on the abnormal circumstance, responding to a tweet suggesting the College Gameday crew should report on the SEC East matchup from Augusta National.
Love this!! What do ya think @leefitting? https://t.co/v6RTOn1web— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 6, 2020
Athens Twilight and Georgia vs. Alabama
Athens Twilight livens up the Classic City in the slower-paced spring semester, but the bike race and festival has been postponed to Sept. 18-19, according to the event’s official Facebook page.
Now, the weekend overlaps with the highly-anticipated start to Georgia football’s conference play in 2020. The Bulldogs will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to play the Crimson Tide. The matchup will likely see both teams ranked in the top 10, and although the game will not be in Athens, fans around town may have to consolidate Twilight and football festivities, depending on when the game airs.
John Isner’s French Open and Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia
The French Open was postponed until this fall and will run from Sept. 20 through Oct. 4. While Louisiana-Monroe likely won’t define Georgia football’s season, and Isner may not end up playing on Sept. 26, the possibility could create a lovely slate for the early-rising Georgia fans.
The time zone differences mean matches at the French Open begin at 6 a.m. EST. This could lead to an Isner matchup scheduled for the early to mid-morning, followed by a riveting afternoon kickoff for the Bulldogs and Warhawks.
(2) comments
The Masters takes front row over Georgia football any day of the week.
How about having the Class of 2020 Graduation as the first event at Sanford Stadium???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.