Bryson Henriott finds it difficult to use eLearning Commons with the WiFi at his home in Lyons, a city of about 4,000 people near Vidalia. Sometimes, he said, it doesn’t work at all.
The freshman political science major said he has driven to his grandparents’ house to check emails, work on classwork and make conference calls for different student organizations nearly every day since he came home for spring break.
“They're perfectly fine with it, to get to see me, but it can just be frustrating the fact that any time that I need to do something important, I have to leave my house because there isn't adequate service,” Henriott said.
Students like Henriott can’t just roll out of bed and hop on a Zoom lecture. Some University of Georgia students from rural areas, such as Henriott, live with limited internet service. This lack of internet service presents a challenge for them as UGA moves to online instruction for the rest of the semester due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The university will provide mobile hotspots serviced by AT&T and Dell and Apple laptops at students’ request, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email.
Any student can apply for the mobile hotspots or laptops through the UGA Division of Academic Enhancement, Trevor said in the email. Students would then set up a pick-up time at Milledge Hall on North Campus, where social distancing protocols will be in place.
Students should send an email to daeit@uga.edu to request these resources. According to the DAE website, the body of the email should include the student’s name, UGAID number and the needed device.
A cellular network is required for the hotspots, said Ann Elsas, an AT&T spokesperson, in an email. Of the students UGA has worked with through Monday, no service disruptions have been reported with the hotspots, Trevor said in an email Monday. Yet some students worry the cellular network requirement could pose a problem.
Freshman Nallely Lepiz said her mobile phone coverage isn’t the most reliable. The management information systems major lives about 15-20 minutes outside of Americus in Sumter County — in “the countryside,” as she describes it.
Lepiz said she only has satellite internet available where she lives, and her current internet plan is not adequate for schoolwork. Upgrading to a faster internet plan needed for schoolwork would be more expensive, she said.
She was granted financial assistance through the UGA student emergency fund and plans to use the scholarship money to help pay for faster internet at home. The fund provides one-time assistance to help students pay for essential expenses due to an emergency situation.
For Lepiz, faster home internet means the ability to stay in the comfort of her home and away from the public, in case the disease spreads any faster.
If her new internet plan is still not reliable, Lepiz said she would consider making the three-hour drive to pick up a hotspot at UGA but would explore other options first. She plans to work at her family friend’s house until she has the new plan, as she has been the last few weeks.
“It’s been good so far, but ... it’s a toll on my mom. She doesn’t like us coming to town every day, especially that the cases in my county are rising rapidly,” Lepiz said. “Hopefully once we get this new WiFi plan settled we’ll be able to — me and my siblings will be able to — stay home all day, every day and only have to actually leave when necessary.”
About 4,000 people in Americus, or 16.9% of consumers, have access to one or fewer wired internet providers available at their address, according to BroadbandNow, which analyzes data from the Federal Communications Commission and internet service providers.
In Athens, 3.1% of consumers, or about 3,000 people, have access to one or fewer wired internet providers available at their address, according to BroadbandNow. UGA has its own wireless network for students, faculty and staff that covers nearly everywhere on campus, including in residence halls.
“Cell service was just something I kind of forgot about because it's so accessible at the University of Georgia. It’s something that I kind of forgot was an issue here until I got back,” Henriott said.
For Henriott, it’s a three-hour drive to Athens. He said he would consider applying for a cellular network hotspot and making the drive to UGA so he could have internet at home. However, he said he usually only has one bar of cell service at home.
“Sometimes a text message won’t even go through,” Henriott said.
He has looked for other internet options and contacted four internet service providers, but they do not offer internet coverage in his area, he said.
For now, Henriott plans to use his grandparents’ internet. They are older than 65, so they are especially vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Henriott said he tries to follow CDC guidelines to stay at least 6 feet away from people to avoid spreading the virus to his grandparents.
"Luckily, I haven’t really had interaction with anyone else. It’s always a concern, but it’s kind of a situation where we really don’t have a choice," Henriott said.
