There were high expectations for the Georgia baseball team heading into the 2020 season.
The Bulldogs started the season ranked No. 5 by D1Baseball, and for the majority of their 18-game season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they lived up to those expectations.
The Bulldogs were on their way to Gainesville, Florida, on March 12 to begin SEC play against No. 1 Florida when they were told every game to March 30 was suspended. Georgia finished its 2020 season with an overall record of 14-4 because of the SEC’s decision on March 17 to cancel all remaining spring sports events.
Here are The Red & Black’s takeaways for Georgia baseball’s 2020 season.
Led by top of the lineup
Ben Anderson, Cam Shepherd and Tucker Bradley were the Bulldogs’ offensive enforcers. They finished with a combined batting average of .359, 57 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
This season was Anderson’s first to play in a Georgia uniform after transferring from Furman, where he earned Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America honors in 2018. He led Georgia with a batting average of .414 and an on-base percentage of .544. Anderson’s best offensive performance came against Richmond on Feb. 15, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple.
Shepherd entered his senior season with 180 career starts and a career batting average of .261. He finished second on the team with 21 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Shepherd had two home runs and five RBIs in only two at-bats to ignite Georgia’s 15-1 rout over Kennesaw State on Feb. 25.
After missing all but three games of last season, Bradley was embarking on a memorable comeback season through Georgia’s 18 games. Bradley reached base in every game and led the Bulldogs with 23 RBIs and eight stolen bases to go along with a .397 batting average. On Feb. 22, Bradley hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to defeat Santa Clara 5-4.
Solid pitching propels Bulldogs
Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox highlighted the group of Bulldogs to step onto the mound. Hancock and Wilcox are both projected first-round picks in the upcoming MLB draft and combined to be a dominating 1-2 punch on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Hancock finished with a team-leading 34 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched, while Wilcox finished with 32 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.57. Both succeeded in their ability to consistently reach the mid-90s with their fastball and limit mistakes by combining to walk just five batters all season.
Relief pitcher Ryan Webb quickly became the No. 1 option out of the bullpen for Georgia, as he threw 11 strikeouts in five innings during his first appearance of the season. Webb finished with the third-most strikeouts on the team with 26 and an ERA of 1.20.
Struggles against Georgia Southern to end the season
If it was explained before the start of the season that Georgia would be swept by an in-state opponent on its schedule, picking preseason No. 19 Georgia Tech to do so would’ve made the most sense.
Instead, it was Georgia Southern, who entered its first game against Georgia with a 5-5 record.
The Bulldogs swept the Yellow Jackets but couldn’t muster one victory against Georgia Southern. Georgia’s offense was held ineffective in all three games against Georgia Southern, only rendering four runs total.
Eagles’ starting pitcher Tyler Owens pitched 9 2/3 innings in two starts against the Bulldogs, striking out five with only one run and three hits.
The Bulldogs also had seven errors in the series, the most of any series. Georgia’s 6-1 loss to Georgia Southern on March 11 signified a bitter ending to the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.