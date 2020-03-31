Head coach Kirby Smart held a teleconference with the media on Tuesday to discuss the status of Georgia football amid COVID-19 disruptions, including the suspension of spring practice and cancellation of G-Day. Smart discussed a wide range of topics, including planning for a season without spring practice, staff and player communication and undergoing a two-week self-quarantine after his spring break trip to Central America.
Preparing without regular spring practice
Georgia spring practice is on hold until at least April 15, per SEC guidelines, and G-Day will not be held this year. Smart is adjusting to the realities of preparing for a football season without spring practice.
“The biggest thing with no spring practice would just be knowledge,” Smart said. “Just experience, I think any team that has experience is at an advantage.”
Smart said he recognized that no teams are holding spring practices but did feel like there was an advantage for teams that were able to hold some practices before the suspensions.
Georgia spring practice was scheduled to begin on March 17. Though the Bulldogs never worked out in full pads, Smart said he was able to gather information from offseason walkthroughs and movement and agility workouts held before COVID-19 suspensions. Smart said wide receiver George Pickens, offensive lineman Clay Webb and running back James Cook emerged as strong competitors from the drills they were able to hold.
Smart also said he emphasized breaking in a new quarterback and implementing a new offensive system under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken before the suspensions.
Smart said Wake Forest transfer quarterback Jamie Newman was “starting to get in the rhythm” with receivers in unstructured seven-on-sevens, and the other quarterbacks on Georgia’s roster, such as Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck, were also throwing with wideouts. Still, Smart said he believed that the quarterback position would be affected most by the loss of spring practice.
“There’s no substitute for reps in the field, and we can’t argue that we’re not going to lose reps,” Smart said. “We know [there’s] no substitute for what they would have gotten in spring ball. … We’re going to get that all done when we get the opportunity. Hell, nobody knows when that is.”
Amid COVID-19 uncertainty, suspensions on football practices could last longer, but Smart did not feel comfortable giving his own timeframe of when practices would need to resume for the college football season to remain on schedule.
“I don’t want to give an opinion on that because I don’t want to be speculative and guess,” Smart said. “I think you’d have to leave that up to the medical people.”
Keeping up with players
With the SEC’s suspension of organized practices and in-person meetings through April 15 and the University of Georgia’s decision to move classes to an online-only format, players and coaches within the Georgia football program are scattered across the country.
Smart has been working to keep communication open with players. Smart said he and his staff have been individually reaching out to check on players’ health throughout the COVID-19 suspensions.
“We obviously are trying to reach out to our guys every chance we have just to keep them knowing what the next step is because a lot of these kids don’t understand,” Smart said.
Per SEC guidelines, strength and conditioning workouts cannot be observed or “mandated,” but they can be shared digitally. Georgia director of strength and conditioning Scott Sinclair has shared daily workout videos on Twitter throughout the suspension period, and players, such as cornerback Eric Stokes and linebacker Nolan Smith, have posted their own exercise videos on Twitter.
3/31 Workout. Getting in some cardio! Make sure you have water to stay hydrated. @GeorgiaFootball #ATD #AttackTheDay #Cardio pic.twitter.com/nneJbzi15T— Scott Sinclair (@coach_sinclair) March 31, 2020
“We can’t go work out with them or have them call us and show [us],” Smart said. “Scott’s done a good job of being creative and just trying to share that with the world so that anybody that wants to use it can.”
Though contact with individual athletes has been permitted for the past two weeks, the SEC did not allow formal meetings with groups of players, such as film review sessions or position meetings, until Monday.
Under current guidelines, coaches will be allowed two hours of instruction with players per week, and meetings must be conducted virtually. Smart said he and the coaching staff have been working to become more familiar with video communication platforms, such as Zoom.
“We tried to do sessions within ourselves and practice to get ready so that we hit the ground running yesterday and that those two hours are used for football and not trying to get set up,” Smart said. “How much will [virtual meetings] help? I think that’s speculative. I don’t know that. I just hope that we’re using them wiser than other people.”
Coaching updates and communication
Smart said the timing of suspensions added an obstacle for Georgia since the university was on spring break when COVID-19 began to unravel its spring practice schedule.
“A lot of schools were in session when this happened, and they were able to have a team meeting and a little exit strategy,” Smart said. “We were all over the place.”
The coaching staff has been connecting virtually to discuss strategy throughout the break, but most all football operations are being conducted from home. Smart said only “essential” staff, as defined by the University System of Georgia, has been going into offices.
Since its Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl win, Georgia has added two new coaches to its staff — Monken as offensive coordinator and Scott Cochran as special teams coordinator. Smart said “the plan” is for Monken to also work as quarterback coach, and Cochran’s role will reach further than his special teams coordinator role.
“The big part [with] hiring Scott [was] we felt like he brought a lot to the table in terms of the entire organization,” Smart said.
Smart’s time in self-quarantine
Smart traveled to Central America over Georgia’s spring break and was required to self-quarantine for two weeks after coming back to the U.S., per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Smart said he spent his time in self-quarantine exercising, recruiting and watching television shows. He said he “couldn’t stomach” more than two episodes of the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” and preferred watching “Ozark.”
Now that he is out of the two-week self-quarantine, Smart said he has continued adjusting to the new normal, going for walks and jogs. He also said he and his wife have been home with their 12-year-old twins and 7-year-old son, though he hasn’t been helping with much homeschooling.
“My frustration level exceeds any ability to have the patience [to homeschool],” Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for teachers.”
