Though social distancing efforts are currently in place, The World Famous does not intend to stop its monthly First Tuesday concert series.
ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment will live stream performances by Athens area hip-hop artists Caulfield and Kxng Blanco on The World Famous’ Facebook page on April 7. The hosts will enforce social distancing efforts during the performance, according to the event listing.
A live mix by DJ Chief Rocka will begin the live stream at 8 p.m. and end the digital performance. Chief Rocka said he grew up in hip-hop and “will do whatever it takes it to keep it flourishing.”
A set by Kxng Blanco will follow. The recipient of the Athens Hip Hop Awards’ 2018 Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Blanco has been making music since he was 16 and released two albums in the past year: LvrBoy and Skee Yee!
Caulfield, the 2019 recipient of the Best Hip Hop Award at the Flagpole Athens Music Awards, will follow Blanco’s 30-minute set. Caulfield has performed alongside other hip-hop artists such as Lil Xan and Wacka Flocka Flame. He performed at the 2019 AthFest 2019, the Georgia Theatre and had a mini-tour with Nihilist Cheerleader.
“I think this concert is going to be a totally different vibe,” Caulfield said. “We’re used to having a certain energy that we can get from the crowd so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.”
During the time of social distancing, Caulfield said he has been using the free time to work on new music, such as an EP, which he will perform during the live show.
