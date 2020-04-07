As homebound lifestyles become the new normal, those who relied on Athens eateries or dining halls for meals may struggle with shifting to cooking from home or eating healthily. With current circumstances, it can be easy to slip into a routine of stress eating, constant snacking or eating the same foods repeatedly.
The Red & Black asked Athens-based food researchers and specialists how to incorporate healthy food habits and recipes into your quarantine routine. Here’s what they had to say:
Chisom Okoli, Ph.D. student in foods and nutrition program
1. Practice portion control and mindful eating. This ensures the consumption of more nutrient-dense foods that offer health benefits over empty calories.
2. Increase your intake of fruit and vegetables. One way to do this is to make smoothies. Explore recipes online or invest in good recipe books. Personally, I love “Weelicious,” whose blog features fun, creative and enjoyable recipes.
3. Explore your cooking skills. This is a great way to be adventurous, reduce boredom and explore meals without breaking the bank. Include a friend (virtually) for a food challenge to add some fun.
Shelley Ruth, produce buyer for Daily Groceries Co-Op
Tacos feel like “junk” food but have delicious healthy ingredients. Start with a shell, flatbread, soft corn tortilla, Luna Pita; whatever your heart desires.
Add:
1. Protein: Sautée up some garbanzo beans in chili powder, tofu flavored to taste, or any meat will do — beef, chicken, fish or pork and don’t be afraid to open up the spice drawer here. Of course, the garlic powder reigns supreme, but please consider cumin, thyme and even sage. Remember, a little goes a long way, dried herbs can sometimes pack a punch…and don’t forget the salt.
2. Throw in some crunchy veggies: onions, grated cabbage, shredded turnips, kohlrabi, carrots or radishes all do well after a 15 min “soak and drain” in your favorite vinegar. Be adventurous. Vinegar comes in all kinds of flavors, mix and match to experiment with vinegar and vegetable pairings.
3. Sauce: And lots of it. Any kind of salsa will do if you’re pressed for time, but you can also use your favorite salad dressings or make your own. Try yogurts, soy or tamari sauce. There are lots of great tahini recipes floating around the web too.
4. Sprinkle with fresh chopped herbs. Basil, cilantro, chives, and parsley are all safe bets. You can be as simple or as involved as you would like. Other honorable mentions for toppings include but aren’t limited to:
- Appropriate leftovers
- Peppers, hot or mild
- Chopped nuts or seeds
- Ginger
- A squeeze of fresh lemon, lime or another citrus
- Beans
Julia Lance, freshman foods and nutrition research assistant
1. Prioritize your health. Put your well-being first by eating a balanced diet, drinking plenty of water, getting the proper amount of sleep and exercise, and relieving negative emotions.
2. Create a schedule. While a simple three-meals-a-day approach probably does not fit into everyone’s routine or diet, it can be a good place to start to create a structured, healthy eating pattern. Planning for a morning, afternoon or evening snack when necessary can help boost your energy. Having ready-to-eat foods on hand during times of physiological hunger can leave you feeling satiated, energized, and prepared for the rest of your day.
3. Meal and snack prepping. One way to avoid overeating at meals and snacks is to prepare foods ahead of time, such as fresh-cut fruits or vegetables so that you have a healthy option that is ready-to-eat when you need it. Any food can be “meal prepped” as long as it can be made in bulk and stays safe in refrigerated temperatures for approximately five days (or however long you may need it). Some ideas include:
-Fresh fruits and vegetables
-Pasta Salad
-Soup Burritos/burrito bowls
-Chicken/Tuna Salad
- Waffles (can be stored in the freezer and toasted as needed, top with some of the fresh fruit you prepared earlier and breakfast is done!)
