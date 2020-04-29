The University System of Georgia plans to resume in-person instruction during the fall 2020 semester, University of Georgia President Jere Morehead said Wednesday in an Archnews email to the UGA community.
Morehead said in the email a “phased, gradual reopening” in the summer will be facilitated by nine working groups to address aspects of campus operations, including instruction, athletics and student life. The group will involve 140 faculty and staff members. Maymester and summer semester courses remain online.
The plan remains “fluid,” Morehead said in the email, as it will develop in accordance with additional COVID-19 developments and guidance from Georgia public health officials.
Morehead and four other presidents in USG have been planning the process of gradual reopening in the summer. Morehead said the recommendation to create working groups at the USG institutions was approved by USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley.
UGA resumed online instruction on March 30 after a two-week suspension of instruction. On April 17, UGA rescheduled the spring 2020 commencement to Oct. 16 at Sanford Stadium for undergraduate students and Dec. 18 at Stegeman Coliseum for graduate students.
There are 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UGA community as of April 27.
