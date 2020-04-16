The University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine has contributed medical equipment to hospitals and is conducting research on COVID-19, according to a UGA Today news release.
The college is also donating vital testing equipment to hospitals and universities state-wide, according to the release. The school’s only human-appropriate ventilator has been given to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. N95 masks, which are in short supply, have also been donated to the state for distribution.
Additionally, the college’s researchers are actively studying COVID-19 and developing testing protocols in an effort to find a vaccine, according to the article. Researchers from several different academic departments within the college are working from the Animal Health Research Center on COVID-19 related-projects. Ted Ross, director of UGA’s Center for Vaccines and Immunology, is leading a team of researchers in the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the release.
The Veterinary Teaching Hospital has cared for over 575 animals since March 16, the release said, and it remains open for emergency services. The Community Practice Clinic is closed, according to the CVM website.
“In accordance with CDC recommendations, we are providing this care while taking measures to keep our personnel safe,” said Dr. Brandy Burgess, director of infection control, in an email.
Pets are admitted to the ER from outside of the clinic, Burgess said. The hospital staff will meet with the pet owners curbside to discuss the pets’ health via phone to reduce person-to-person contact. The hospital may refer non-emergency cases to open practices in town, Burgess said.
