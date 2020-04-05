Two private funds designed to give University of Georgia students emergency financial aid have gained $600,000 since March 20, according to a UGA Today news release.
The undergraduate and graduate student emergency funds were established by UGA President Jere Morehead, according to the release. He authorized the transfer of $475,000 from the president’s venture fund, and the UGA Foundation directed a separate $125,000 transfer.
These funds can cover students’ costs such as health-related, household, and academic expenses, according to UGA’s Student Emergency website. They are intended to help students who are in financial need due to an emergency situation and have exhausted all federal student aid options. Staff from Student Care and Outreach will also be in contact with applicants to try and find non-financial resources that would be of support.
“We are grateful for the generosity of alumni and friends who have provided these discretionary dollars to be used for priorities identified by the institution,” Morehead said in the release. “At this time, the leaders of our Foundation and I agree that we need to apply these resources to help ensure the welfare of our students in need.”
Undergraduates can apply for financial assistance from the fund here. Graduate students can apply here.
Students may donate part of their student fee refund to the funds, according to the release. Additionally, anyone can contribute to the undergraduate or graduate student funds on UGA’s coronavirus emergency support website.
The Office of Student Financial Aid has partnered with Student Care and Outreach and the Graduate School to organize applications for these funds.
Other aid for students facing financial hardship can be found at UGA’s Financial Hardship Resources website.
