The University Health Center is only accepting illness and injury appointments to ensure patient safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tuesday Archnews email.
Patients are asked to call before they visit, and the UHC is no longer offering walk-in appointments, according to its website.
United Healthcare Student Resources temporarily waived the UHC referral requirement for students enrolled in the University of Georgia student health insurance plan beginning March 14, according to the email. Students can also see outside providers for COVID-19-related testing or treatment. This waiver extends to any other medical services.
“This decision was taken to ensure UGA students are able to still access healthcare without first having to visit the University Health Center,” the email said. “Services received outside of the University Health Center will be paid as any other sickness subject to normal policy provisions and limitations.”
If a student believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms of the virus, they are advised to immediately call their health care provider. According to the email, students enrolled in the student health insurance plan can find a network provider on UHCSR’s student resources website or use its mobile app.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has also established a hotline at 844-442-2681 for people who need guidance or do not have a health care provider or insurance.
All students enrolled at a University System of Georgia institution can consult doctors, nurses and mental health specialists through UHCSR for COVID-19-related issues, according to the email. Consultations at UHC are free for students enrolled in USG’s student health insurance program and $40 for students not enrolled.
All students have access to telehealth services online or on the phone through the UHCSR HealthiestYou program. Students not enrolled in USG’s student health plan pay $40 per visit.
UHCSR established a free emotional support helpline for students who may be experiencing anxiety or stress following issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The toll-free helpline, 866-342-6892, is open all the time. The service is free to all students.
The UHC is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.