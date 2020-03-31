University Housing notified students and staff members who may have come in contact with a housing student employee who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a March 31 email.
The University of Georgia student worked in Russell Hall on March 20 and again March 22-27, in Rooker Hall on March 21 and 25, in Vandiver Hall on March 22 and in Creswell Hall on March 21, according to an email from Linda Kasper, University Housing executive director.
From March 19-27, students were allotted time slots to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. Students could bring no more than two people to assist in the move-out and were limited to two hours.
University Housing alerted students who checked out during the hours the person worked in the buildings and staff members who worked alongside the person, according to the email.
Under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, the DPH will notify people who have had close contact with the people in question, according to the email.
The email asked students to keep the employee’s identity private. It did not mention the employee’s name.
Fourteen members of the university community have reported testing positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the University Health Center website.
There are 4,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of March 31, according to the DPH.
