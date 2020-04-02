Instruction during the May and summer semesters at University System of Georgia schools, including the University of Georgia, will be online with limited exceptions, according to an update posted by USG on Thursday.
The update also said USG schools are “tentatively planning” to resume normal on-campus operations in the fall semester, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
UGA spring semester instruction resumed online Monday after a two-week suspension of instruction.
There are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UGA community as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the University Health Center. There are 54 confirmed cases in Athens-Clarke County as of noon Thursday, according to the Georgia DPH.
“Like you, I eagerly await the time when we can return to campus and regain some sense of normalcy,” Morehead said in an Archnews email. “Until then, we must all do our part to maintain social distancing in order to stay safe and healthy.”
