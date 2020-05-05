Many people have become more acquainted with the places they call home as a result of shelter in place orders, social distancing guidelines, and learning and working remotely. For many, outdoor spaces like backyards and balconies have become a source of solace.
Henry Adams, a master’s student in the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, has spent the last few weeks enjoying the wildlife in his backyard. It was here that inspiration struck for his fundraiser, Neighborhood Comforts.
A scientist and artist by nature, Adams often works with wildlife, drawing the creatures he studies. For his fundraiser, he created sketches of the flora and fauna of his backyard, which he offers in exchange for a $5 donation to pandemic relief efforts. Since the fundraiser launched on April 15, it’s raised almost $1000.
Neighborhood Comforts
Adams started working on his fundraiser in early April, trying to overcome the obstacles his limited resources, and the pandemic, posed for making physical prints of his artwork. Then, he came up with the idea of selling his sketches as downloads. After having dinner with his parents and talking to them about his idea, he started feeling good about the project, he said.
“I was really excited about the idea, I thought it made sense,” Adams said.
Adams used Charity Navigator, an online charity evaluator, to decide which charity to raise money for. The website is where he discovered Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that works to provide personal protective equipment for medical workers and boost intensive-care infrastructure. Adams said he chose the charity because of its transparency, adding “the vast majority of all their donations go straight to the projects [they’re working on].”
Adams is transparent with his fundraiser’s finances. Patrons donate a minimum of $5 to Direct Relief and then email Adams their donation receipt to claim their art download. This way, Adams never has to handle the money.
Since Neighborhood Comforts launched on April 15, it has raised almost $1000. Adams attributed the fundraiser’s success to the generosity of his friends and family, who have donated to the cause and shared the fundraiser on social media, he said.
“It's been wonderful to see how enthusiastic people have been, and how supportive people have been in terms of sharing the project,” Adams said.
Using a hobby for good
The sketches on Neighborhood Comforts’ website took Adams ten hours each to complete. Even though he knew setting up the fundraiser was an urgent matter, working on the drawings was never stressful, he said. Instead, working on the pieces was relaxing, and it felt even better knowing they were going to benefit a good cause, Adams said.
“[Doing] this hobby that I absolutely adore with the intent of trying to do some good was awesome,” Adams said.
Sonia Hernandez, a professor of wildlife disease in Warnell, said when she heard about Adams’ fundraising efforts, it didn’t come as a surprise.
“It’s pretty typical for Henry, he's a person who always tries to find a way that he can help when he can,” she said.
Hernandez has known Adams since he was an undergraduate student at the Odum School of Ecology and mentored him during a study abroad trip in Costa Rica. The study abroad trip sparked Adams’ interest in salamanders, which he plans to continue researching after his graduation this summer. Like the creatures in his backyard, Adams draws the salamanders he studies. By using art as a visual to teach, he can help people better understand Earth’s environments and ecosystems, Hernandez said.
“He can move between [art and science], and he uses one to inform the other, which I think is absolutely brilliant,” she said.
Plans for the future
Adams plans to graduate in July and begin working for The Amphibian Foundation in Atlanta. He said he’s enjoyed brainstorming with other conservationists of the foundation, developing plans for online summer camp classes.
“I think days where you find inspiration in the future that works with the reality [of the pandemic] are some of the best,” Adams said.
Hernandez is looking forward to seeing Adams’ career as a conservationist unfold, saying in addition to his skills in art and science, he is also very kind, caring and sensitive.
“He's really well suited to go into a career in conservation. I can foresee that he'll continue to use his artistic talents to also help with conservation efforts,” Hernandez said.
Adams said he can see himself organizing fundraisers similar to Neighborhood Comforts in the future. He hopes to produce prints or postcards of his works in the future to raise money for his conservation efforts.
“I think that art can be such a unifying thing, and people want to be supportive of excellent causes and receive something that they find beautiful in return,” Adams said.
