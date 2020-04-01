Jennifer Crenshaw plans to mail supply kits to the 18 students in her textile foundations class as instruction resumes online at the University of Georgia.
As soon as she found out UGA moved to online instruction for the rest of the semester, the associate professor of art gathered her students’ addresses and began compiling kits containing Indigo dye and supplies to do shibori and marbling techniques.
“I’ve got great students and they’re excited about it,” Crenshaw said. “I think this is such a confusing time and any kind of normalcy that you can bring to the studio so they can also enjoy what they’re doing will help.”
Instructors like Crenshaw who teach hands-on, project-based courses have had to adapt to the new normal at UGA. The university has provided tools for professors and students to transition to online classes, but the resources only help so much.
The Teaching and Learning Continuity website provides a tool for instructors to have a more informed and prepared transition to virtual classrooms. For students, the Division of Academic Enhancement developed materials through eLearning Commons to help students get the most out of their online learning.
As an alternative to face-to-face instruction, professors have the option to make use of the video conference tools Zoom and Collaborate Ultra. Stephanie Tingler, who teaches individual and seminar courses in voice, tried multiple platforms for her students before classes resumed.
“FaceTime, Zoom, Skype and Google Hangout are not great for aural acuity,” Tingler said.
According to an email sent to UGA faculty, professors were asked to inform and reach out to students in regards to any possible changes to the syllabi, assignments, exams and class attendance policies. In place of proctored exams, professors are encouraged to consider alternatives such as essay questions, portfolios and open-book exams.
“I’ve had a few lessons already with enrolled students, and they are very grateful for the time and effort faculty are devoting to educating and nurturing during this time,” Tingler said.
Crenshaw said her students “always really love our projects” and are excited for her upcoming online class setup with the premade kits.
Professors were asked in the email to test technology before online classes began Monday. Some professors, like Tingler, had students participate in mock online classes to test the technology. Others had online office hours for students to ask questions.
“I think they’ve made the best out of a terrible situation,” Tarik Itum, a freshman biology major, said.
Itum takes freshman chemistry laboratory 2 with professor Daphne Norton and said Norton plans to give lab data to her students, who will write lab reports based on the data then upload the reports to eLC. The lab teaching assistants plan to hold Zoom sessions for any questions throughout the semester.
While these techniques will replace more traditional course plans, other nontraditional subject areas will present even more challenges during the remainder of the virtual semester.
“I think the faculty is doing the best they can. Music classes pose a particular challenge because rhythm and pitch get distorted over a computer. It’s not an ideal way to study music,” said Sanders O’Toole, a sophomore music major from Atlanta. “But I’m really proud of how gracefully Dr. Tingler is leading the voice program through this difficult time.”
Although professors are receiving guidance on how to proceed with virtual classes, creative plans are also being used for various nontraditional classes.
Crenshaw will utilize Zoom to have open discussion class meetings and to show presentations for her textiles class. These videos will also be on eLC for the students’ convenience to refer back to.
“I’m glad she’s taking initiative to ensure that we are still learning the skills we need. It was thoughtful of her to take the time to send us the supplies we will need to finish our projects,” said Ashleigh Lorenz, a junior fabric design major from Marietta.
