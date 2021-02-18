The University of Georgia reported 105 COVID-19 cases over the week of Feb. 8-14, a decrease from the 115 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 1,181 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,485 positive cases.
Of the 105 cases reported this week, 31 were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms; 11 were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms; 23 were from Athens testing sites and the remaining 40 were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 82 students and 23 employees tested positive.
The university conducted 2,355 surveillance tests during the week of Feb. 8, slightly down from its 2,478 tests from the week before. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 1.32%, down from 1.61% the previous week.
The COVID-19 positive cases and positivity rates have both been decreasing steadily since the high spike of the week of Jan. 4 at UGA according to their released data reports.
The change in COVID-19 cases comes despite a downtown student bar scene that is in full swing. The Red & Black reported that, with hundreds of maskless patrons attending, a new bar called The Warehouse held a grand opening on Jan. 29.
There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
Currently, UGA accounts for the most cases compared to any other college in Georgia. UGA cases make up about 33.66% of all college cases in Georgia, according to analysis by The New York Times.
Additionally, President Joe Biden has stated that COVID-19 will get worse before getting better, even with vaccines being distributed. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious coronavirus mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potential infectious particles from spreading to others, according to study done by the CDC.