The University of Georgia Student Government Association has canceled all cabinet meetings for the rest of the spring semester but will continue to host senate meetings over Zoom, SGA Public Affairs Advisor Austin Gibbons said.
After the University System of Georgia decided to cancel face-to-face instruction in light of COVID-19, all SGA programming has been canceled for the remainder of the semester. Senators still plan to vote on legislation over a Zoom call on March 31 at 7 p.m. SGA Legislative Communications Director Hannah Payne said the Zoom meeting will be open to the public and a recording of the meeting will be posted on SGA’s Facebook page.
Inauguration of next year’s SGA executives was originally set for April 6 in the Chapel. Gibbons said the ceremony will likely “take some sort of online format,” although specific plans haven’t been announced.
