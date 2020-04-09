The University of Georgia’s University Health Center has set up tents outside of its building to separate well patients from patients who are symptomatic or may have been exposed to COVID-19, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email.
Trevor said in the email there is no COVID-19 testing at UHC as of Tuesday.
UHC is offering curbside pharmacy service, according to its website.
As of April 7, UHC reported 24 members of the UGA community tested positive for COVID-19.
UGA shifted to remote learning on March 30 — as a result, UHC is open in a “limited capacity” for students with injury or illness by appointment only, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
UHC also started phone consultations via appointment for conditions that are able to be treated over the phone while Counseling and Psychiatric Services is conducting crisis services on the phone.
UHC Health Promotion and the Fontaine Center services are available over the phone
Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. RSVP, Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention, services are accessible from their 24-hour hotline, 706-542-SAFE.
Other services and programs offered through UHC are available here.
