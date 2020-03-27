All University System of Georgia employees are eligible for free virtual COVID-19 screenings through an Augusta University Health System app, according to an email sent to University of Georgia staff and faculty Friday.
The screening does not determine if a person has contracted COVID-19 but rather helps USG employees with symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath determine their next steps. A positive screening does not mean a person has COVID-19, according to the email.
People whose screening indicates possible signs of COVID-19 symptoms will be instructed on next steps, which could include visiting a testing site, the email said.
The free screenings are available seven days a week with no appointment needed and are conducted by a nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant or physician who is trained to screen for COVID-19, according to the email.
App users can choose from a list of providers, who will then review the user’s symptoms and diagnose them, according to Augusta University’s website.
“AU cannot guarantee perfect screening results, but is confident that its medical professionals are using the most up-to-date and latest COVID-19 screening practices,” the email read.
The AU Health Express Care app is available for download here.
There are seven members of UGA’s community — students or staff — who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. March 26, according to the University Health Center’s website. These people may be associated with any UGA campuses.
