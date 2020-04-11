The University System of Georgia Board of Regents is expected to keep tuition the same for the University of Georgia and all other 25 USG schools for the upcoming fiscal year when it meets next Tuesday, according to a Friday news release.
The FY 2020 UGA tuition rate for in-state students taking more than six hours is $4,895 each semester. The rate for out-of-state students is $14,415 each semester.
If approved, this would be the third time in 10 years that there has been no tuition increase for USG institutions. USG did not increase tuition in FY 2017 or 2019.
USG increased full-time undergraduate tuition rates for FY 2020 by 2.5% in April 2019. According to USG records, the tuition for in-state undergraduate UGA students increased by $119 per semester, while tuition for out-of-state undergraduate students increased by $352 per semester. UGA’s mandatory student fees increased by $6.
Board Chairman Sachin Shailendra said in the release he supports Chancellor Steve Wrigley’s recommendation to maintain current tuition rates and knows that the board will support it.
Wrigley said in the release that it is one of USG’s top priorities to keep quality education financially accessible now more than ever.
The board will also consider keeping elective fees the same as those of FY 2020. Overall, 93% of mandatory fees would remain the same if that proposal is approved, according to the Board of Regents’ meeting agenda.
The BOR oversees 26 higher education institutions across Georgia, including UGA.
