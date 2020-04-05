The Classic City Rotary Club will host its 2020 Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Award ceremony via Facebook live stream due to concerns over COVID-19, according to a March 19 press release.
“Due to the work already put in by club members, songwriters, and volunteer judges, we thought it best to find a way to showcase the work of local musicians and provide some relief for a short while to our community,” event chair Jay Milner said in the press release.
Named in honor of Vic Chesnutt, an Americana musician from Athens, the award ceremony recognizes excellence in the Athens songwriting community. The ceremony is typically held at a local venue and accompanied by live performances by award finalists.
The fourth annual ceremony will go live April 9 at 7 p.m., where the winner of the songwriting competition will be announced. The winner will receive a $1000 cash prize, studio recording time at Nuci's Space and a radio promotion campaign. The 2020 finalists include Randall Bramblett, Dope Knife, Jim Willingham, Jim White, Sarah Zunga and Daniel Fisher.
During the show, each of the five finalists will perform the song they submitted for the event, according to the release. Other local artists will also perform covers of Chesnutt originals.
While the winner is typically the only person who receives a monetary prize, this year the Classic City Rotary Club will provide the other four finalists with $250, according to the release. The Rotary Club is providing the additional prizes because it “believes it is important to support local music artists” while venues are shuttered, Milner said in the press release.
Songwriter Lydia Brambila won the 2019 award.
