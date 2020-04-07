The recent shelter-in-place policy limits people from all non-essential travel, which means Athens residents can only leave their homes for a certain number of instances, such as going to the grocery store or to the doctor’s office. But what happens when organizations, who rely on volunteers, suddenly can’t expect people to come and help anymore?
The Red & Black compiled updates from three at-need organizations which accept volunteers or donations during the COVID-19 crisis.
Athens Area Homeless Shelter
The Athens Area Homeless Shelter is accepting donations for necessary supplies — such as trash bags, laundry detergent, pain relievers and other household items — through Amazon. It is also accepting sign-ups for a grocery drop, where volunteers can bring groceries to the Bray Street location. The Barber Street location is currently closed.
If you’re looking to donate money, the Athens Area Homeless Shelter is also accepting donations through its website. Or, add the shelter to your Amazon Smile account to give a small percentage of your purchase to the organization.
Piedmont Athens Regional
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center is no longer accepting volunteers. It’s told all of its current volunteers to go home.
However, in order to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont hospitals have established a COVID-19-specific fund. Donations go toward supporting drive-thru testing sites, purchasing ventilators, personal protection equipment and more. The hospital’s goal is to raise $10 million.
Mask Making for Athens
Mask Making for Athens is a movement established to “create home-made masks for Athens-area” healthcare workers, family caregivers, home health givers and family members of people in health facilities, according to its Facebook group. The masks are intended to be used as a covering over approved medical masks, according to its Facebook group.
The group is searching for volunteers through its Facebook group to donate supplies, gather and deliver supplies to those who make masks. It is also searching for volunteers to sew and deliver masks to those in need. Those wishing to join can learn more by requesting access to the organization’s Facebook group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.