In the last census, a little over a quarter of Athens-Clarke County went uncounted, Mayor Kelly Girtz said. This count makes a difference in the congressional representation of Athens and the amount of federal money it receives.
University of Georgia students should fill out the census with their residence as Athens, even if they have a different hometown, Marilyn Stephens, assistant regional census manager, said. Students who live on campus are automatically counted by University Housing, but students who live off campus have to fill out the census themselves, with one person reporting everyone who lives in the house.
The census, a complete count of the U.S. population, happens once every 10 years. Census data is used in congressional reapportionment and in determining how much federal aid districts receive. The 2020 census data will parcel out more than $675 billion in federal money this year, Stephens said. Girtz said ACC likely lost hundreds of thousands of dollars per year of federal funds due to its 2010 census count.
“The primary reason for taking a census is for apportionment, you know, to determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress,” Stephens said. “So that’s really important because the more congressional seats a state has, the bigger their voice, and the wider the pipeline of resources to that state.”
Girtz said UGA students benefit from being counted in Athens because more funding leads to better infrastructure in the city.
“When you think about coming here and wanting to live amidst a population that’s well-supported and a place that has its infrastructure that’s well cared for, being positively counted in the census is going to have an impact on that,” Girtz said.
COVID-19 has also affected the 2020 census. With campus closed, UGA students should still report their residence as Athens, even if they’re not there during the month of April, Stephens said.
The New York Times reported that the Census Bureau pushed the deadline for collecting census data from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31. The data used to reapportion congressional districts now has to be delivered to the federal government by April 30, 2021, instead of Dec. 31. The Census Bureau also paused all field operations — when workers go to households that didn’t self-respond — until June 1.
“Doing the census accurately takes lots of effort, responding to the COVID crisis takes lots of effort,” Girtz said. “When you layer two on top of each other, you’ve got an even tougher situation.”
2020 is the first year when the census can be responded to online, which is a fact that Stephens said will make it easier for people to respond, even with social distancing rules in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19. As of April 23, 47.6% of ACC has responded to the census, a figure that Stephens said means ACC is on track.
Five UGA students started a program to increase census participation in Athens called UGA Counts. Priyanka Parikh, one of the students who started the program, said the group was inspired after attending a Professor Panel about the census through Roosevelt @ UGA, a student-run think tank.
“What’s really important is that we have to realize that, as a UGA student, we are in someone else’s community. We’re in Athens,” Parikh said. “We use all of Athens’ resources, its infrastructure, and when we live there, Athens gives so much to us that filling out the 2020 census is one of the best ways for a UGA student to give back.”
The money that the city receives from the federal government depends on its census count. A difference of 5,000 people can mean Athens receives a higher level of federal support, Girtz said.
Federal money distributed based on census data goes to support programs and services including infrastructure like roads, Pell Grants, Medicaid and Medicare, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and affordable housing. According to Census Bureau data from 2018, 27% of Clarke County is under the poverty line, which is 12.5 percentage points above Georgia’s average.
ACC has a local Complete Count Committee to promote census response through partnerships with local governments and community organizations such as faith groups and schools.
“We’ve got a fantastic Complete Count Committee that is getting to a lot of those underserved populations,” Girtz said. “We’re going to be making every effort to get this once-a-decade activity done well and done successfully.”
