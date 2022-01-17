A walk down North Lumpkin Street on a weekend evening is often accompanied by music drifting through the doors of the Georgia Theatre under a flashing marquee sign. For over 40 years, the theater has been a staple in the Athens music scene.
The building, built in the 1890s, has served many roles –– from music store to Masonic Temple, and was most recently home of the Athens YMCA. It first opened as a concert venue in 1978, according to the theater’s website.
In the years since it’s become a concert venue, the stage has seen performances from iconic bands and artists such as the B-52s, Pylon, The Police and even Taylor Swift as an opening act for Brad Paisley in 2007.
However, on June 19, 2009, just two years after Swift’s performance, the venue burned after a fire erupted in the theater causing the roof to collapse and the integrity of the building to be destroyed.
It was able to reopen on Aug. 1, 2011, after two years of extensive repairs and renovations, and the same year, a documentary about the fire called “Athens Burning'' was released.
The documentary, made by writer Mark Parrish and directors Andrew Haynes, Jacob Kinsman and Eric Krasle, not only details the fire and the attempts to revive the venue, but also follows the history of Athens and how the new Georgia Theatre became a party hub for the college town.
A decade has passed since its release and the documentary now serves as a reminder of an important event in the city’s past and what the theater means to the Athens community.
“Athens Burning” spends most of its 111-minute runtime detailing the beginnings of the Georgia Theatre and the renowned Athens music scene. It features interviews from Athenian musicians like Vic Chesnutt and Timi Conley as well as local residents and past owners and employees of the theater.
The documentary takes a deep dive into the Athens music scene in the early 1980s, interviewing the former owners of the theater about the rapid growth of Athens bands like B-52s, R.E.M., Widespread Panic and Pylon.
The last act of “Athens Burning” covers the burning of the building through the eyes of citizens, staff members and Athens-based bands. The film shows footage of the fire and aftermath from many different perspectives.
“The whole town was hazed over with smoke. You could smell it everywhere you went. I knew it was bad at that point,” Wilmot Greene, the former owner of the Georgia Theatre, said in the documentary.
Although it includes some tell-tale signs of a lower-budget production, the documentary tells the story of a devastating local event in an accurate and interesting way.
Segments of humor are injected into the storytelling that give viewers a more hopeful outlook on the theater’s future. This includes a segment talking about bizarre conspiracies of the burning and amusing sketches, with Greene joking about a contaminated beer line, a rivalry between 40 Watt Club and a light-hearted search for a Masonic treasure.
At the end, an optimistic tone is taken as the theater is reconstructed into a more modernized concert venue. It offers Athens residents a chance to look back at the tragedy that destroyed the beloved venue and its symbolic revival.
After years of concerts, Greene sold the venue to Agon Group and a group of investors in 2014. Today, it continues to host both local and out-of-town artists, and has risen from the ashes as the music hub that it once was.