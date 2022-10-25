With Halloween-season in full swing in Athens, so is the haunting experience of Zombie Farms. Every October, owners Cynthia and Patrick MacDonald gear up for a month full of excitement, fun and, most importantly, scares. This year is special — Zombie Farms is celebrating their 10th year in business.
Zombie Farms made its debut in 2012 and has flourished ever since. For the past 10 years, people have traveled far and wide to visit Zombie Farms in Winterville, Georgia during the month of October to enrich their Halloween festivities.
The MacDonalds have always had a love for the Halloween season. When they were in college at Middle Georgia State University, they put on their first haunted trail on Patrick’s mother’s property. As they got older and started professional careers, they always set up elaborate Halloween displays and hosted festive parties.
Patrick knew that he wanted to open something professionally, so he gathered inspiration from other successful haunts and got to work on his business plan. Thus, Zombie Farms was born.
The theme for the anniversary season is “The Clown Mother.”
“Patrick is a storyteller at heart. Every year, the stories are linked to each other. At the end of last year, he knew that this year's theme would be ‘The Clown Mother’ in honor of our 10th birthday,” Cynthia said.
The Halloween magic that the MacDonald’s have spent 10 years creating is apparent upon visiting the trail. Once entering the property, there isn’t a space that does not hold an intriguing display or a haunting character.
The haunted trail experience begins in a theater-like space, where guests file in to hear an eerie story before embarking on their adventure. Once the trail begins, there are scares and screams waiting around every corner.
Jetzemani Bello, a returning guest, said that she has been coming to Zombie Farms since her teens.
“You don’t know what you’re gonna get because they change the theme every year. Try new things and explore and get out of your comfort zone. Oh, and bring friends who are scared,” Bello said.
Cynthia and Patrick MacDonald are honored to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of operating Zombie Farms and are excited about the future.
“It’s just fun. For the grownups who want to go back in time and miss the old days, we try to bring that nostalgia back. If people come here looking for a good time they are going to have an absolute blast,” Cynthia said. “Magic is real, zombies exist and other dimensions are possible. I think we deliver that experience.”
For information about tickets, dates, times and directions, visit Zombie Farms’ website.