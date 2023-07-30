14th annual LatinxFest brings vibrant culture to downtown

The 14th annual LatinxFest filled the streets of downtown with Latinx culture on Saturday, July 29. The end of West Washington Street was teeming with culture, sporting booths full of traditional foods, jewelry and other family-run businesses.
One word Victoria MonDragon, owner of Apricity Boutique, would describe the festival as would be “magnifico.” She ran her small business’s booth at LatinxFest for the second year in a row and has watched the festival gain traction and popularity.
“With our heritage, everybody likes to come out here and eat some good food,” Mondragon said.
The 2023 LatinxFest was planned and organized by Dignidad Inmigrante En Athens, a local organization that advocates for immigrant rights in Athens, and the Pinewoods Community, the University of Georgia’s ethnobotanical garden with a mobile home neighborhood and education center.
Established in 2010 by Beto Mendoza of Dignidad Inmigrante En Athens, the festival aims to help the Athens community witness the cultural contributions that the Latinx community offers.
The festival began at 11 a.m. with a performance from the Clarke Central Honors Chamber Strings. The crowd remained small in the early hours of the festival, but grew as the day went on.
With representation from a variety of Latin countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Mexico and more, the festival was full of a variety of cultures, foods and people.
Aklla Sumaq, a Peruvian dance group, took the stage at 11:50 p.m. The dancers wore ankle length white lace dresses with red headbands to match their bright red lipstick. The crowd was drawn to the group's mesmerizing dance.
At 12:10 p.m., Starsight Band took to the stage, followed by Beto Cacao and Tepeyac. Around this time, more people began to file into the festival. The crowd near the stage was full of people of all ages, and pairs of festival-goers danced together to the music.
The festival’s inaugural art gallery opened its doors at 1 p.m. at Creature Comforts Brewery. Juacho Cano, a Colombian artist, displayed his recent collection named “Carnaval de Negros y Blancos en Pasto Nariño Colombia.”
“It is a dedication to joy and diversity, that’s what carnival is all about,” Cano said.
Cano’s vibrant pieces ranged from mini figurines to portrait paintings of the devil, a symbol of protection of the water in the Andes Mountains, according to Cano.
After setting up his gallery, Cano took to the stage to perform at 1:55 p.m.
As the afternoon stretched further, more families and children began to file into the festival. A tent full of kids activities and crafts ensured a fun time for all. The tent had plenty of craft supplies, as well as a potato sack race, jump ropes and balloon animals.
At 3:00 p.m., Tepeyac took the stage again. The female dancers wore calf-length skirts with colors ranging from brown to pink. The two male dancers wore cowboy boots, fringed jackets, cowboy hats and jeans. The group delivered an upbeat Mexican dance that drew a large crowd.
At the peak of the day, many people were dressed in casual, loose garments to stay cool in the heat. Lots of floral patterns and bright colors were prominent. Additionally, many wore tennis shoes and clothes made of athletic material.
La Hora Urbana was on the stage at 3:10 p.m., followed by Danza Azteca, Lucas Tavares & Clouds, Tonalli and Flor de Jalisco. The crowd was at its largest, with festival-goers milling about the stage area to watch the performances, as well as weaving through booths.
At 6:30 p.m., Tonalli delivered a vivacious performance, and the festival ended with a performance from Los Potros del Norte. The music was audible throughout downtown, making the atmosphere fun and energetic, even into the closing stages of the festival.