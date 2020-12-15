Professional cyclist Kyle Perry from Muncie, Indiana, leans in for a turn during the AOC Twilight Men’s Proam on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. 2019 marked the 40th annual Twilight Criterium, the second US Crit race of the year. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)