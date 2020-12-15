The 2021 annual Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium has been postponed from April to Aug. 21, 2021, according to an article from Cycling News.
The 2020 AOC Twilight Criterium was pushed from April to September in March— then altogether canceled. Despite the cancelation of the 2020 AOC Twilight Criterium and other criteriums nationwide, USA CRITS race officials are hopeful the COVID-19 vaccine will allow the races to take place, according to the article. Other national criteriums have also been postponed.
The AOC Twilight Criterium is an annual event featuring men’s and women’s cycling and a 5K race centered around downtown Athens.