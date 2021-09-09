The AthFest Music and Arts Festival, originally scheduled for Sept. 24-26, has been canceled, according to an announcement from AthFest Educates executive director Jill Helme.
The cancellation was the result of the Athens-Clarke County government not providing a final permit for the event due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the county. The current number of cases are above the county’s threshold to provide event permits.
The annual festival was also canceled last year due to the pandemic, the first time in 23 years that the celebration wasn’t held. The lineup for 2021’s AthFest was announced in July.
“The team of dedicated volunteers and professionals who plan and organize the festival have been working for months on this year’s festival, with sponsors lined up, musicians booked, vendors in place and plans for a great festival in the works, with every intention for it to happen this year,” Helme wrote in the statement.
The county’s cancellation of AthFest stands in stark contrast to the University of Georgia’s decision to have home football games at full capacity, with over 90,000 people filling Sanford Stadium.
Helme encouraged residents to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and expressed hope for the community’s cases to decrease in the coming weeks. A statement on the AthFest website said the organization will “assess the situation in January 2022 when considering moving forward with a 2022 festival.”