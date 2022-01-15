On Friday, the Martin Luther King Day of Service Steering Committee announced the cancellation of this year’s MLK Day of Service volunteer event due to concerns of inclement weather. The annual volunteer event was scheduled to take place on the morning of Monday, Jan. 17.
The National Weather Service announced a Winter Weather Advisory for Athens, beginning Saturday night and ending Sunday night. The winter weather may result in snow or freezing rain, which is expected to “cause a significant inconvenience,” according to the weather service website.
The MLK Day of Service, presented by the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department, is intended to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. According to a press release by the department, the holiday is celebrated as “A Day On and Not a Day Off.”
But this year — the 20th annual event — the weather poses an interference with the event and registered volunteers will not be able to participate. Nearly 30 community organizations planned on hosting volunteers, from Family Promise of Athens to Books for Keeps.
650 volunteers had registered across 28 volunteer sites prior to the cancellation, wrote a steering committee member in an email. But if individual volunteer site leaders wish to reschedule, they may make the decision to contact registered volunteers directly.
According to the press release, the event was meant to begin with a drive-through kick off, where volunteers would have been able to pick up t-shirts and biscuits. But for the safety of volunteers, the event organizers decided to cancel the festivities, citing the possibility of black ice on roads and the advisory from the weather service.
Last year, despite the ongoing pandemic, the event was held on Jan. 18, 2021, but without a kick-off celebration. Volunteers were able to participate in beautification projects, donation sorting and more.
Earlier this week, another MLK Day event, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Breakfast, switched from an in-person event to a virtual celebration.
According to the event website, the breakfast normally brings around 600 people to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and is hosted by UGA, the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government and the Clarke County School District. No reason was given for the change in format.
Despite the threat of winter weather, the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement will still be hosting an in-person parade and music festival on Monday, Jan. 17. The event will take place downtown and include vendors, a ceremony, music and storytelling.