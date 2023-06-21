Jared Bailey was the perfect candidate to change the course of Athens music history.
Throughout his time at the University of Georgia, Bailey reviewed local venues and bands for The Red and Black before graduating in 1984.
In 1987, Bailey became a part owner of the 40 Watt Club after working his way up from doorman, and went on to own two other nightclubs in downtown Athens. He also founded The Flagpole Magazine, dedicated to being the voice for local art, music and politics, feeling as if there was a shortage of reporting on the performing arts scene.
Bailey’s extensive network throughout the music scene in Athens worked in his favor when the idea for a local music festival was born. He proposed a festival that spanned 3 days in the downtown area during the summer. His goal was to promote music and arts in Athens.
In 1997, the first AthFest was held on the steps of the courthouse with 60 bands performing, and within a year, the festival added two outdoor stages, an artist market, an art walk and KidsFest. By 2005, the festival had doubled in size to include a second block of Washington Street.
By 2007, AthFest became a 501(c)(3) non-profit separate from the Athens Downtown Development Authority. Thus AthFest Educates was established, a non-profit organization committed to sustaining and advancing music and arts education for K-12 youth in Athens Clarke County, according to the AthFest Educates website.
To raise funds, there are two annual fundraising events held by AthFest Educates: The AthFest Music & Arts Festival and The AthHalf Half Marathon & 5K. The AthHalf was introduced in 2009, with the course traveling through Athens’ historic districts, downtown and UGA campus with bands performing live along the course.
Both in 2020 and 2021, AthFest was canceled due to COVID-19. The festival was canceled in 2020 before any headliners were announced due to financial concerns linked to the pandemic. In 2021, the festival was postponed until September, but COVID-19 cases were still too high to move forward with the event.
AthFest returned to the stage in 2022 with caution. The typical Club Crawl and AthFest wristbands were altered to fit new regulations, replaced with ticketed late night shows on Friday and Saturday at the Georgia Theatre and 40 Watt Club.
In 2022, AthFest held its first Gospel Brunch at Hendershot’s. The lineup included Ansley Stewart, Marco Hull and Sharmar Stevens with food provided by Puma Yu's. The tradition of incorporating live gospel music and locally sourced food and drink with AthFest will continue to this year’s event at The Foundry.
This year, the festival has continued to grow with the addition of the Athens Art Book Fair. Held on Saturday at Athenaeum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, the book fair will include 60 exhibitors primarily from Athens, Georgia and the Southeast.
With over 100 acts selected from a list of more than 560 applicants on three outdoor stages, over 50 booths at the artist market, a Club Crawl, and a variety of vendors such as the AthFest Merchandise Tent, food trucks, and a beer garden, AthFest has seen a massive growth from its start in 1997.