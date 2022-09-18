2nd September Days Festival brings live tunes to Athens

Music and laughter echoed across the field behind The Southern Brewing Company on Friday and Saturday as hundreds gathered for the second annual September Days Festival.
The festival kicked off on Sept. 16, with an opening performance by the alternative rock band The Getaway Company.
People scattered across the field behind The Southern Brewing Company with blankets, chairs and tents set up overlooking the stage. The crowd was diverse in age, with small children, students and adults all in attendance.
Friday’s lineup was made up of six bands, including local fan favorites A.D. Blanco, Well Kept and Hotel Fiction.
Sawyer Bradford, a junior social work major at the University of Georgia, and Tyler Sturtevant, a junior accounting major, decided to attend the first day of the festival because they are both fans of Hotel Fiction.
The pair were only planning to attend day one but were having fun and wanted to return the following day as well.
Bradford is from Athens and thinks it's important to have events like September Days to provide a place for the community to come together.
“Something that I really appreciated about growing up in Athens is that there's always some kind of community event, '' Bradford said. “I think it's really important to have that here, not only for the students but also for the people who live here.”
Various vendors set up shop along the edge of the venue, selling food, drinks and other products. The Southern Brewing Company also had an assortment of their original beers for sale.
People were allowed to bring their own food to the festival, and many set up picnics on the lawn while they listened to bands playing in the background.
As the sun dimmed the crowd grew. People began to leave their seats and blankets and move closer to the stage, dancing and singing along to the music. There were over 2000 attendees in total, according to Troy Aubrey, the president of Aubrey Entertainment.
A night of firsts
flipturn, a Florida-based indie band, just began their first headlining tour for their debut album “Shadowglow,” and the Athens festival was one of their first stops.
The band is good friends with Hotel Fiction and jumped on the opportunity to play the festival. This was also the first festival they headlined outside of their home state of Florida.
“We hadn't played here in a while, so we knew it'd be cool to be here and play with all these other bands,” flipturn’s bassist Madeline Jarman said.
The group got their start in a college town, when several of the members were students at the University of Florida. Dillon Basse, the band’s lead singer and guitarist, said that playing in college towns like Athens is always exciting.
“We grew up and we got our start in a college town, in Gainesville,” Basse said. “I know Gainesville and Athens are kind of rivals, but it always feels cool coming back to a college town and having that energy.”
The festival was not only a time for them to perform, but also gave the group a chance to be in the audience. Keyboardist and guitarist Mitch Fountain said that festivals like September Days give bands the opportunity to listen to and be inspired by other groups.
“We see our concert every single day, so festivals are our time to go watch,” Fountain said. “Now we can be the listener, which I feel is so important for a band.”
flipturn closed out the show on Friday night, playing songs from their new album, and some older fan favorites. People crowded the stage, captivated by the band’s energy.
‘Good chaos’
The second day of the festival was more laid back, with people again spread across the lawn enjoying the music and breeze that provided occasional relief from the hot afternoon sun.
11 bands were on the schedule for Saturday, starting with an opening performance by The Head.
The Echolocations, a new rock band in Athens, performed third. The band formed about a year and a half ago, rehearsing and writing songs, but has been formally playing together for the past six months.
They said they felt good about their performance, and that the fun of getting to just plug in their instruments and play made the performance that much more enjoyable.
“It was a good chaos,” lead singer and guitarist Harrison Gragg said.
The band said that getting the opportunity to play on the same stage as infamous Athens bands like Five Eight and Vision Video was surreal and the variety of acts gives concert goers a real taste of Athens.
“We get an opportunity to play for people who are ready to see what Athens’ got to offer now,” guitarist Tommy Trautwein said.
Trautwein performed with a total of four bands spanning both days of the festival, including his band, Well Kept, Drew Beskin & The Sunshine, and Heffner. He said that the weekend has been busy, but worth all of the craziness.
“When I think about it, it’s like ‘what am I doing?’” Trautwein said. “We’re all a big family, and it's all like rotating cast members.”
Several other musicians played with more than one group, but Trautwein led the pack with his four performances and Gragg likened the weekend to a local band fantasy league.
The Echolocations drummer Gavin Boone said that local music festivals are good for the Athens community, because music is such a large part of the city’s culture.
“Everybody can share common ground, no matter what,” Boone said. “You're here for music and that’s it.”
Final chords
The day faded to night, and people once again moved closer to the stage for the weekend’s final performances.
T. Hardy Morris and his band were tenth in the lineup and dedicated one of their songs to the Taqueria La Parrilla taco truck set up in the front of the venue.
The final performance of the night was put on by Vision Video, a goth-pop band that got its start in Athens. The band’s frontman Dusty Gannon addressed the crowd, encouraging them to get up and dance.
“We’re here to play happy, sad music about death and stuff,” Gannon said on stage.
The festival was presented by Aubrey Entertainment, and proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Goodmood Fund, a nonprofit fund that provides emergency aid to touring artists.