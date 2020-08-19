As downtown establishments prepare for the return of University of Georgia students this month, three entertainment hubs remain uncertain of what the future holds in regards to reopening or operating the theater business.
Ciné
The popular downtown movie theater Ciné has remained closed to the public since March. Since then, Ciné has developed its virtual cinema, which allows customers to watch documentaries and classic films from home.
“By closing our doors temporarily, we can help our community with important social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and beyond,” a message from the Ciné website said.
Ciné’s host Richard Neupert is offering cartoon classes online where viewers can learn the history behind some of entertainment’s most popular cartoons.
Ciné also sells beer, wine, sodas, snacks and popcorn at its online store that can be picked up curbside-style at the theater.
Morton Theatre
Morton Theatre, located on Hot Corner in downtown, has also been closed to the public since the rise of the coronavirus in March.
The Morton Theatre Corporation announced in a Facebook post on April 26 that they would “suspend all of [their] sponsored productions until further notice.”
The theater has also posted a disclaimer on its website, “The Morton Theatre will remain closed at this time as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Classic Center Theatre
While the Classic Center still holds micro weddings and a weekly meal pickup service, the convention center’s theater remains closed to the public.
The theater has canceled many performances, including a production of “An American in Paris” that was originally scheduled for June 24.
The Athens Symphony Orchestra’s fall and Christmas concerts were also canceled on July 22 with plans for making a return next year.
The Classic Center has uploaded a health and safety protocol that patrons in the future are expected to follow upon entering the building, such as frequent sanitation and mask-wearing. The theatre has its own list of precautions including cashless operations, distanced seating and a clear bag policy.
