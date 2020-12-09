Some holiday events are scheduled in-person that have implemented COVID-19 precautions. The Red & Black has compiled a list of three in-person festive activities.
Athens on Ice at The Classic Center
When: Nov. 13 - Jan. 31
Where: 440 Foundry Pavilion
Price: Individual tickets: $15, Group (10+): $12
The Classic Center offers 75 minute skating sessions and has COVID-19 precautions in place to sustain a safe environment. Danny Bryant, director of arena and ancillary services, said tickets and waivers are available online. Masks are required, and the rink’s capacity is decreased. They have shortened the sessions by 15 minutes to provide the staff with more time to sanitize the entire facility between the sessions. They have also implemented two entrances and exits onto the rink to prevent exposure.
In addition to the Classic Center providing social distancing regulations, Bryant said this winter activity can influence individuals to engage in the holiday spirit with holiday music, decor and lights.
“We like to think we've created a little bit of a tradition here now since it’s our sixth year,” Bryant said. “It's a memorable experience. Whether they come 10 times this year or only one time, we want to make sure it’s special for them.”
Indie South's 14th Annual Holiday Hooray!
When: Dec. 12, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m, Dec. 13 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 660 N. Chase St.
Price: Free
This Indie market has tents with jewelry, ceramics, baked goods, stained glass, original art, ornaments and other types of decor. Serra Jaggar, the owner and coordinator at Indie South, said this event is crucial for these makers to still be around after the pandemic ends.
“It’s always important to support small business and local artists, but this year, more than ever. I think they bring a lot of the local culture to any place, certainly Athens,” Jaggar said.
To keep individuals safe at the event, Indie South has regulated COVID-19 precautions at the event. There are gaps in between each tent with wider aisles, and masks will be required. They will also provide hand sanitizing stations. While maintaining a safe environment, Jaggar said this event can lead customers to also embrace festivity during this holiday season.
“I feel like handmade is such a holiday thing, making things with your hands and being able to personally connect with people rather than buying from a big box store,” Jaggar said.
Movies by Moonlight Drive-in Holiday Movie Double Feature
When: Dec. 20, 6 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Park
Price: Free
The Movies by Moonlight drive-in will feature “Elf” at 6 p.m. and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 8:30 p.m. Athens Clarke County Leisure Services requires one ticket per vehicle upon entry. Individual cars can register for one or both movies. To register for a free ticket visit accgov.com.
The event will follow social distancing regulations. Cathy Padgett, community relations specialist, said cars will be at least six feet apart. People can watch inside or outside of their vehicles, but they are required to be within an arm's length of their vehicle. When outside of their vehicle, people are encouraged to wear masks. The event is not providing refreshments, but guests are allowed to bring their own food and drinks. The bathrooms will be open and the staff will be sanitizing after every visit while wearing masks.
“It’s an opportunity to get out of the house, and have a good time,” Padgett said. “You can bring the whole family. It’s great because so many people have not had the drive-in experience. I think it would be hard to watch ‘Elf’ and not be in the holiday spirit. That's just such a fun movie that you can't help but laugh and smile.”