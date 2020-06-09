In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear cloth face coverings when going out in public, even if they aren’t experiencing symptoms of the virus. Several Athens-based sellers are offering cloth face masks in various colors and designs, ranging from pastel florals to bold University of Georgia-themed prints so Athenians can be safe in style.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of three Athens retailers selling face masks to the public.
Entourage Clothing
Entourage is selling fabric masks for $8-$12. The printed masks without adjustable straps are $8. Medical grade fabric masks with adjustable straps are $12. Both masks are washable.
Community
Downtown boutique Community, known for sustainable, handmade fashion, now offers fabric face masks in a variety of patterns with the choice of elastic or ties. The masks cost $10 each, and for $5 more, Community will donate a mask to “the hospital,” according to the product listing. The company is limiting the number of masks available for order to 10 per customer, which can be purchased in-person or online through the store’s website
Totally Taylored
Totally Taylored is an online sustainable clothing brand based in Athens. Cloth masks can be found on the Totally Taylored website for $10. Patterns range from ACDC band logos to floral patterns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.