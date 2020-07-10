The first Disability Pride Month celebration was held in Boston in July 1990. Now, Disability Pride Celebrations can be found in Los Angeles, New York City and more, according to AmeriDisability.
Disability Pride Month is held in July to celebrate the anniversary of the day the Americans With Disabilities Act was signed into law on July 26, 1990. In honor of the month, the Red & Black has compiled a list of three podcasts hosted by people with disabilities about their experiences.
Myelin & Melanin
Hosts Dawn and Daana, from Georgia and Wisconsin respectively, both have Multiple Sclerosis. The women started their podcast because of a lack of Black voices in the MS community and they wanted to add perspective from their real life experiences, Dawn and Daana told Jessie Wolfe on her blog Following Wolfe Tracks. The podcast name comes from the name of the protective shield which covers nerves in the central nervous system (myelin) and “the protective shield that brings [them their] magic” (melanin), according to the podcast’s website.
Disarming Disability
Nicole Kelly and Sarah Tuberty met in the summer of 2014 at Camp Winning Hands, a camp in California for limb-different children, according to the "Disarming Disability" podcast website. Throughout the show’s current two-season long run, Kelly and Tuberty discuss topics ranging from disability American history to creating representation when casting television shows.
DisabilityAfterDark
"DisabilityAfterDark" aims to “shine a bright light on how sexuality and disability feels for real” because of the misinformation and discomfort surrounding the topic of sex and disability today, according to the podcast’s website. Host Andrew Gurza, a disability awareness consultant, uses his podcast to share his lived experiences as a disabled and self-identified queer man.
