International Day of Peace, celebrated on Sept. 21 annually, was established in 1981 by the United Nations to provide a globally shared date for “humanity to commit to peace,” according to the International Day of Peace website.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of three podcasts to listen to on International Peace Day.
The Peace Production
“The Peace Production'' is a podcast by The Organization for World Peace. Through the podcast, the organization explores issues of human security and the ways society can resolve issues in a non-violent way, according to its website. In its most recent episode, the podcast team aims to discover potential causes behind the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults and children in prisons across Australia, according to the episode summary.
World BEYOND War: a new podcast
World BEYOND War is a “nonviolent movement to end war and establish a just and sustainable peace,” according to its website. The most recent episode of the podcast is part two of the podcast's discussions with Nicholson Baker, author of “Baseless: My Search for Secrets in the Ruins of the Freedom of Information Act,” about the Korean War, the ethics of the Central Intelligence Agency and more, according to the episode summary.
The World Unpacked
“The World Unpacked,” hosted by Laura Lucas Magnuson, breaks down current global issues through discussions with journalists, experts and policymakers who can explain the topics in-depth. In the most recent episode of the podcast, Magnuson talks to Rosa Balfour, director of Carnegie Europe, about Europe’s post-pandemic trajectory, according to the episode summary.
